China stocks rise on recovery signs ahead of May Day holiday
China stocks rose on Friday ahead of the May Day holiday, with media, financials, and consumer shares leading the gains amid positive recovery signs and strong earnings.
China stocks rose on Friday ahead of the May Day holiday, with media, financials, and consumer shares leading the gains amid positive recovery signs and strong earnings. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were both up 0.7% by the end of the morning session.
** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 0.9%, while the China Enterprises Index added 1.1%. ** Other Asian stocks also rallied after U.S. stocks surged overnight and Treasury yields resumed their climb as strong earnings helped investors look past signs of economic weakness.
** "Investor sentiment stabilized somewhat as consumption recovery stays on track and concerns over COVID-19 resurgence lessen," Morgan Stanley said in a note. ** The brokerage also said the sentiment could incrementally improve further if there is positive holiday data, more signs of corporate earnings revisions bottoming out, and U.S.-China relations stabilizing with signs of direct communication channels being re-established.
** Financials firms and consumer staples both gained 1.3%. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd extended climb following a 10% jump in the previous session on better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. ** Media stocks jumped more than 8% following corrections in previous two sessions, amid frenzy around Chinese equivalents of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, where analysts had warned of risks of bubble.
** China's banking and insurance regulator said it would enhance credit support and lower the actual financing costs of small and micro enterprises this year to better support economic recovery. ** White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday the United States is not looking to decouple its economy from the Chinese economy, saying, "We're not cutting off trade."
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong rose 1.4%. ** Market participants also cautiously awaited policies from the April Politburo meeting, when a top decision-making body of the Communist Party discusses the economy.
