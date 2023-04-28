Left Menu

BJP forms 4-member committee to probe Hanuman Jayanti violence in Odisha

This fact-finding team will be led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Brij Lal who's been the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:51 IST
BJP forms 4-member committee to probe Hanuman Jayanti violence in Odisha
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has designated a four-member team to look into the incidents of violence in Odisha during this year's Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. This fact-finding team will be led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Brij Lal who's been the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

Alongside Brij Lal, three other MPs including Samir Oraon and Aditya Sahu, both Rajya Sabha MPs from Jharkhand and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, MP from West Bengal's Purulia, will be a part of the team. This delegation will conduct ground visits, interact with the locals and assess the possible reason which led to the violence and then submit a detailed report to the party's National president.

Sambalpur had witnessed clashes between two communities on April 12 during a bike rally organised as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Several police personnel were injured and one tribal was killed during these clashes. After the violence, the state government issued prohibitory orders and took down the internet services for 48 hours till April 15. "Motorcycle procession undertaken by Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoya Samiti members, Bajrang Dal workers etc on April 12, 2023, at about 6 pm, there were clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Sambalpur town," the order by the home department of the State said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023