PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday morning by a special aircraft to Bidar airport from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address a public gathering at 1 pm. He would then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

After staying in Bengaluru, he would then depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11.30 am.

From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1.30 pm.

Modi would then go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3.45 pm.

The Prime Minister’s next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a roadshow.

After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by the special aircraft.

This is Modi’s ninth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year since February where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

