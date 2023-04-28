Left Menu

"Will be privileged if given chance to contribute even 1 pc to Modi mission": Ajay Alok after joining BJP

Ajay Alok joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 13:17 IST
"Will be privileged if given chance to contribute even 1 pc to Modi mission": Ajay Alok after joining BJP
Former JD (U) leader Ajay Alok joins BJP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, and said that he would be privileged if he gets a chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission. Ajay Alok joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi.

Addressing the event, Ajay said, "I'll be privileged if I get the chance to contribute even 1 per cent to the Modi mission." Ajay also said that today is a special day and BJP is more like a family to him rather than just a political party.

"Today's day is special. I've joined a family today whose head is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation is influenced by his thoughts and policies," said Ajay Alok. Ajay Alok was suspended from the primary membership of the JD(U) in June last year due to anti-party activities.

Besides Ajay Alok, JD(U) also suspended state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav from primary membership. "Party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok are relieved of their posts and suspended from the party's primary membership. Party leader Jitendra Neeraj is also being suspended from the party's primary membership. This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline," Bihar JD (U) chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha told reporters.

"For the last few months, there were complaints about running programmes against the interests of the party and misleading the workers. Some office-bearers were asked to refrain from such actions, but despite this, anti-party activities continued," the statement said. Following his expulsion, Ajay Alok thanked the party for relieving him and gave his best wishes to the party.

"Badi der kar di meherbaan aate aate. I am thankful to the party for relieving me. It was a long association with the party and was a good experience. All my best wishes with you," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023