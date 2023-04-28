Pope Francis arrives in Hungary

Pope Francis arrived in Hungary on Friday at the start of a three-day trip where the war in Ukraine, migration and Europe's Christian roots are expected to top the agenda in his public addresses and talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On Sunday, Pope Francis will preside at an open-air Mass in front of parliament overlooking the Danube River in Budapest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)