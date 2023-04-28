IAS officer Manoj Saunik appointed new Maharashtra chief secretary

The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Manoj Saunik as the next chief secretary of the state.

Saunik, currently posted as additional chief secretary (finance), will succeed veteran bureaucrat Manu Kumar Shrivastav, who is retiring on April 30.

The letter of Saunik's appointment was issued by Nitin Gadre, additional chief secretary (services) in the general administration department (GAD).

The senior IAS officer will continue to hold charge of the finance department after taking over the new chief secretary on April 30, according to the letter.

Post-retirement as Maharashtra's top bureaucrat, Shrivastav will take over as state commissioner (right to services).

Notification of Shrivastav's appointment was issued by additional chief secretary (GAD) Sujata Saunik, wife of Manoj Saunik. He will hold the post of state commissioner (right to services) for five years or till he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier, according to the notification.

