Former deputy CM Parameshwara injured in stone pelting during road show
Former Deputy Chief Minister and Koratagere Congress candidate Dr G Parameshwara sustained head injuries when a stone was pelted at him during a road show in a village in Tumakuru district on Friday. The former state Congress chief was in Byrenahalli of Koratagere Taluk when the incident took place.
PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 28-04-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 19:27 IST
