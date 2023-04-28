Left Menu

NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls for working together to end hatred

Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday called for working together to end the growing hatred in the country while attending an Eid Milan event organised by his party here on Friday.As long as we dont strengthen humanity and brotherhood, this problem cannot be solved.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls for working together to end hatred
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday called for working together to end the growing hatred in the country while attending an 'Eid Milan' event organised by his party here on Friday.

''As long as we don't strengthen humanity and brotherhood, this problem cannot be solved. We have to decide. There can be differences in political ideologies, caste and religion, but if we want to strengthen India, we will have to come together,'' the veteran politician said. ''We will work to end this growing hatred,'' he said. Apart from religious leaders from Christian and Muslim communities, Congress leaders Subodh Kant Sahay, Rashid Alvi and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali, the JD(U)'s K C Tyagi, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal among others were present at the event.

Tyagi said that unity is the identity of Indian civilization. ''There was a period... when the tradition of holding such events (Eid Milan) was done away with. I am happy this tradition is being revived,'' he said. ''The word secular has become abuse in the city where Maulana Azad gave a speech from Jama Masjid calling on people to stay back at the time of partition. Now people are identified by their clothes,'' the JD(U) leader said. The NCP's Minority Cell chief Siraj Mehdi said the event was being organised to counter growing hatred with love and brotherhood. NCP leaders Prafful Patel, and Fauzia Khan were also present at the event.

