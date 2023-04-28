BJP killing democracy, anyone who criticises PM Modi should be prepared for jail: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP government at the Centre of killing democracy, and said anyone who criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be prepared to go toprison.

Addressing a gathering after visiting an inflation relief camp in Rawatsar town of Hanumangarh district, Gehlot said that he in contrast likes to hear about shortcomings in himself or his government.

Apparently referring to a tussle in the state Congress between him and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Gehlot said he was not hungry for power as the party has given him everything.

He targeted Modi over a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP), and alleged there is huge difference between the prime minister's words and actions.

''I am sad that there is a lot of difference between the words and the actions of Modi ji. Modi ji says something but then that work is never done,'' Gehlot said.

''When both of us were chief ministers, he (Modi) used to say a law on MSP should be enacted in the country. You have become the prime minister of the country twice now, I want to ask you why is the law not being made,'' the Rajasthan chief minister asked.

He said he has written a letter to Modi for a caste-wise census in the country so that every caste gets justice.

Taking a dig at the BJP's Jan Aakrosh rallies in the state, Gehlot said, ''BJP people are nervous, they are taking out Jan Aakrosh rallies (in which) but the chairs remain empty. Neither people come in rallies nor is the anger visible.'' He said he wanted to ask BJP leaders why according to them there was anger against his government.

''I am not like Modi ji. If you tell me the truth, I like to hear criticism. If there is any shortcoming in me or my government, I will remove it,'' Gehlot said.

''This is not Modi ji's democracy (that) those who criticise should go to jail. The one who criticises in Modi ji's rule is a traitor. If you criticise, you go to jail. They are killing democracy in the country. They don't believe in democracy,'' he added.

Referring to his portfolio, Gehlot said he has been in politics for 50 years and is not hungry for any post. ''I have been in politics for 50 years and the Congress has given me everything in life. Sonia Gandhi believed in me and I became chief minister three times. Worked at the Center with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao. I have no hunger for positions. I want to serve you till I have my breath,'' he added.

