Cong will form govt at Centre as oppn has put faith in Rahul Gandhi: Mizoram unit chief

Mizoram Congress unit president Lalsawta on Friday asserted that the grand old party will form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls next year as the opposition parties have put their faith in Rahul Gandhi.

He said major opposition parties are making massive efforts to ensure that a coalition government headed by Congress is formed at the Centre.

''Several opposition parties have strong faith in Rahul Gandhi. A coalition government headed by the Congress will be formed at the Centre as major opposition parties are making efforts in this regard,'' Lalsawta said while addressing a party conference in Vairengte town in Kolasib district along the border with Assam.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will win assembly polls in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls are also due later this year.

Lalsawta said his party will provide assistance to hard-working people to become self-dependent if it comes to power in Mizoram.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are due late this year.

