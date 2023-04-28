Left Menu

Guilty must be brought to book irrespective of their political affiliation: Mamata on wrestlers' protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of the wrestlers protesting here against the wrestling federation chief, accusing him of sexual harassment, and said action should be taken against the guilty.The wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation, have been demanding that an FIR be filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader since they resumed their agitation on April 23.We must all stand with the wrestlers who are protesting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:01 IST
The wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation, have been demanding that an FIR be filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader since they resumed their agitation on April 23.

''We must all stand with the wrestlers who are protesting. They are speaking in one voice. Our sportspersons are the pride of our nation. They are champions. The guilty must be brought to book, irrespective of their political affiliation. Justice must prevail. Truth must win,'' Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, said in a tweet.

A delegation of TMC MPs, led by Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen, will visit the wrestlers in the evening, party sources said.

