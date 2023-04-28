Left Menu

Former CM Lalu Yadav returns to Patna, Tej Pratap rides bicycle in 'delight'

Hours after former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Bihar, Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was seen riding a bicycle on the streets of Patna.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:09 IST
RJD MLA Tej Pratap yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hours after former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Bihar, Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was seen riding a bicycle on the streets of Patna. On being asked he said that he is "delighted" upon his father's return and is riding a bicycle to "save environment".

"I am delighted with the return of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). That is why, I am riding a bicycle. I am riding it and saving the environment," Tej Pratap Yadav told the reporters. Earlier in the day, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna after several months.

He received a warm welcome at the airport. His wife and former CM Rabri Devi, and his son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were also present with him. (ANI)

