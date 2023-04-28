Putin: Russia must act quickly in face of West's 'economic aggression'

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia needed to act quickly to counter what he called the West's "economic aggression" and that Moscow would expand ties with countries in Eurasia, Latin America and Africa.

"Today, in the face of the West's economic aggression, the parliament, the government, all regional and local authorities need to act clearly and quickly work as one cohesive team," Putin told a meeting of Russian lawmakers.

