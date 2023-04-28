Left Menu

BJP targets 4 lakh venues for people to listen to 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:36 IST
The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast an ''unprecedented'' mass outreach programme and has planned to organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.

BJP sources said the party will make arrangements at around four lakh places, including abroad, for people to hear Modi's address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a ''historic'' success.

The party's overseas units and several non-political organisations have also been roped in to ensure that the radio broadcast has the maximum outreach.

In all Raj Bhawans, official residences of governors, and the homes of chief ministers from the BJP or its allies, arrangements have been made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme, they said.

Padma awardees from all states have been invited to attend the events at Raj Bhavans, they said.

BJP MPs and MLAs will be in their respective constituency for overseeing the exercise, with Nadda and other senior party leaders holding a number of video-conferences in this regard.

Modi speaks on a variety of issues during his monthly broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The programme started in 2014, the year he came to power, and has been going on since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

