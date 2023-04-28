Left Menu

Maha lost footwear project to Tamil Nadu, claims Sena (UBT)

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:39 IST
Maha lost footwear project to Tamil Nadu, claims Sena (UBT)
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday claimed that Maharashtra lost a big-ticket footwear project to Tamil Nadu.

Party leader Sushma Andhare told reporters here that Industries Minister Uday Samant had met a delegation from Pou Chen Group of Taiwan on March 13 and discussed investment proposals.

On April 17, Guidance, Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion, tweeted that High Glory Footwear, a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation, had signed an MoU for Rs 2,302 crore investment in the southern state.

Referring to this, Andhare asked who should be held responsible for Maharashtra losing this project. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had earlier targeted the Eknath Shinde government after big projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus and Drugs Park moved to other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

