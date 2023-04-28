Punjab cabinet mourns death of ex-CM Badal

Punjab Cabinet on Friday mourned the death of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Before the cabinet meeting began here, the Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to the Akali patriarch by observing two minutes of silence. The Council of Ministers paid tributes to the departed soul and prayed to the almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss, said an official statement.

This time the cabinet meeting was held outside Chandigarh in Ludhiana's Circuit House.

Badal, a five-time chief minister of Punjab, died on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He passed away at the hospital.

His last rites were performed Thursday at his native village in Punjab's Muktsar with full state honours amidst a sea of mourners, including a galaxy of leaders, turning up at the funeral.

