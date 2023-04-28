Left Menu

Punjab cabinet mourns death of ex-CM Badal

The Council of Ministers paid tributes to the departed soul and prayed to the almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss, said an official statement.This time the cabinet meeting was held outside Chandigarh in Ludhianas Circuit House.Badal, a five-time chief minister of Punjab, died on Tuesday.The 95-year-old had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:48 IST
Punjab cabinet mourns death of ex-CM Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Cabinet on Friday mourned the death of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Before the cabinet meeting began here, the Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to the Akali patriarch by observing two minutes of silence. The Council of Ministers paid tributes to the departed soul and prayed to the almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss, said an official statement.

This time the cabinet meeting was held outside Chandigarh in Ludhiana's Circuit House.

Badal, a five-time chief minister of Punjab, died on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He passed away at the hospital.

His last rites were performed Thursday at his native village in Punjab's Muktsar with full state honours amidst a sea of mourners, including a galaxy of leaders, turning up at the funeral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023