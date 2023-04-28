BJP MP Laxman attacks T'gana CM on silence over release of convict who killed Dalit bureaucrat

BJP leader K Laxman on Friday found fault with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly not responding to the release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the 1994 murder of an IAS officer from Telangana.

The Rajya Sabha MP termed as 'shameful' Rao not responding to the Bihar government's decision to release the convict in the killing of G Krishnaiah, who hailed from Mahabubnagar.

Laxman, who is also National President of BJP's OBC Morcha, said intellectuals, Dalit associations and all those who want democracy to triumph should condemn the decision of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The former chief of BJP Telangana unit, in a tweet, sought to know whether Chandrasekhar Rao would still be politically friendly with Nitish Kumar. Reacting to the release of Anand Mohan, Laxman said, ''I strongly, condemn the release of Anand Mohan who was sentenced to life imprisoned for the murder of Bihar IAS officer G Krishnaiah who hails from the Dalit community in Telangana.'' ''Will KCR still be politically friendly with Nitish Kumar now or will he stand with the Krishnaiah's family to ensure justice for the brave son of Telangana?,'' he asked in a tweet. Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was serving a life sentence, was released from Saharsa jail in Bihar on Thursday morning after being behind bars for 15 years. The former Bihar MP was released under a jail sentence remission order after the Nitish Kumar government's recent amendment of prison rules which allowed the early release of 27 convicts, including him. Singh was convicted for his role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah during the funeral procession of Muzaffarpur gangster Chotan Shukla.

