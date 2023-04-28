Following are the top stories at 2110 hrs: NATION DEL71 SCO-LDALL INDIA **** Need to root out terrorism collectively and fix accountability on its supporters: Rajnath Singh at SCO def ministers' meet New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon the SCO member nations to fix accountability on supporters of terrorism and pitched for a framework of regional cooperation that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries in the grouping, in comments seen as a veiled reference to Pakistan and a message to China respectively. **** DEL64 SUDAN-INDIA-LD-EVACUATION **** Operation Kaveri: India brings home another 754 citizens from Sudan New Delhi: India on Friday brought home 754 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. **** DEL65 SC-LD HATE SPEECHES **** SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories(UTs) to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint, terming these speeches as a ''serious offence'' capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country. **** DEL73 CONG-EC-LD SHAH **** Ban Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Karnataka: Congress to EC New Delhi: The Congress urged the Election Commission (EC) on Friday to ban Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls for their alleged derogatory statements against the minority community that create an atmosphere of communal disharmony. **** DEL79 WRESTLERS-LD OPPOSITION **** Opposition leaders call out PT Usha over her remarks on protesting wrestlers, say her stand political New Delhi: Several opposition leaders hit out at Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Friday for criticising a protest by wrestlers in Delhi, alleging she has become a ''political mouthpiece''. **** MDS22 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-2ND LD SHAH **** Amit Shah attacks Cong over Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at PM, says party & its leaders have lost their mind Navalgund (KTK): Training guns on the Congress over its President M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the party and its leaders have lost their mind. **** MDS21 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-LD-RAHUL PANCHAYATS **** Rahul Gandhi promises Rs one cr per village panchayat, Rs 5,000 cr for Kalyana Karnataka region and apparel park in Ballari Jevargi/Ballari (Karnataka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised allocation of Rs one crore for each village panchayat, and Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region if his party is voted to power in the May 10 State Assembly polls. **** DEL56 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-DHARWAD **** Karnataka polls: Wife leads campaign of Cong candidate barred from entering Dharwad rural constituency Hubbali (K'taka): Shivaleela Kulkarni is leading the Congress' campaign in Karnataka's Dharwad rural seat. But no, she is not contesting, only holding the fort for her husband Vinay who is barred from entering the constituency. By Archana Prasad **** DEL74 ENV-STUBBLE BURNING-RULES **** Rules empowering CAQM to impose environmental compensation for stubble burning notified New Delhi: The Environment Ministry Friday notified rules, empowering the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose environmental compensation on farmers burning stubble in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh under the National Capital Region. **** BOM32 MH-COURT-2ND LD JIAH **** Court: Jiah Khan's death suicidal, former beau Sooraj Pancholi cannot be held responsible; acquits actor Mumbai: Actor Jiah Khan, whose death was suicidal, was a victim of her sentiments and could not overcome her emotions and her then beau Sooraj Pancholi cannot be held responsible for this, a special CBI court said acquitting him from the charge of abetting her suicide. **** BUSINESS DEL78 AVI-LD JET AIRWAYS **** Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor quits Mumbai: A little over a year after coming on board to revive Jet Airways, the airline's CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor has put in his papers. **** LEGAL LGD38 DL-COURT-LD SISODIA-BAIL **** Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in excise 'scam' money laundering case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, saying the evidence prima facie ''speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence''. **** LGD37 SC-2NDLD WRESTLERS **** Sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief: Police tell SC FIR will be registered on Friday New Delhi: The Delhi Police will register an FIR on Friday itself over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Supreme Court was informed even as top grapplers continued their protest in the national capital. **** FOREIGN FGN24 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER-TALKS **** India-China border situation 'generally stable': China's defence minister Gen Li tells Singh Beijing: After India firmly told China that its violation of the border pacts has ''eroded'' the entire basis of bilateral ties, China's defence ministry on Friday said the situation at the border is "generally stable" and both sides should put the boundary issue in an "appropriate position" and promote its transition to "normalised management". ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)