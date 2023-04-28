Congress-led state govt cheated farmers, women, unemployed: BJP

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Friday said during its four and a half years tenure, the Congress-led state government has done nothing other than cheating farmers, women and the unemployed.

He made the statement while addressing a gathering in Banswara during a 'Jan Aakrosh Maha Gherav'. Joshi said the state government has forced thousands of farmers in Rajasthan to commit suicide by not waiving their loans. Even the youth did not get an unemployment allowance in the last four years. ''The Congress government, which has broken its promises and betrayed, will be thrown out of Rajasthan in the next six months,'' he added.

The state will go to polls later this year.

Taking a dig at the inflation relief camps launched by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he said the Congress government has set up relief camps at the last moment.

Referring to the government recruitment exam paper leak, Joshi alleged that the Gehlot-led government-appointed members to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) without conducting background checks and played with the future of Rajasthan's youth.

