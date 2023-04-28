Left Menu

Man who opposed GST, MGNREGA is real reverse gear driver: Cong hits back after Shah's Rahul criticism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:33 IST
The Congress on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his ''reverse gear'' barb during a poll rally in Karnataka, saying that the man who opposed the GST, MGNREGA, and National Food Security Act, and then championed them, is the ''real reverse gear driver.'' At a poll rally in Karnataka on Friday, Shah said that in this election, on one side there is the Congress under ''Rahul Baba's leadership, while on the other side there is the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi.'' This election is to decide between a ''double-engine'' government under Modi which will take Karnataka forward, or Congress' reverse gear government which will take the state backward, Shah said. Hitting back at him, Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, ''A man who walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unite India is NOT in reverse gear.'' ''The other man who opposed GST, MGNREGA & National Food Security Act, & then championed them is the real reverse gear driver. Along with his party that's distorting history & destroying social harmony!'' Ramesh said, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. With the election campaign in Karnataka witnessing a bitter war of words between Congress and BJP, both the parties rushed to the Election Commission Friday seeking ban on electioneering by top leaders of the other side. While the BJP sought an FIR and a bar on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress demanded restrictions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Kharge is under attack from the BJP after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ''poisonous snake'' during a poll rally. Shah and Yogi have been accused by Congress of flaring communal passions and creating disharmony in the poll-bound state with their statements against minorities. Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

