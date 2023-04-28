LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador to launch military operations to fight terrorism

The latest in Latin American politics today: Ecuador to launch military operations to fight terrorism -minister

QUITO - Ecuador's military will launch special-forces operations nationally in a bid to counter groups and individuals who commit terrorism in the country, Defense Minister Luis Lara said on Friday. Ecuador's security council declared terrorism a threat to the South American country's security late on Thursday, urging the implementation of measures to combat criminal groups.

The security council also requested that President Guillermo Lasso issue a decree authorizing the use of lethal force by security forces to combat organized criminal groups. Brazil's Lula resumes creation of Indigenous reservations halted by Bolsonaro

BRASILIA - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the formal recognition of six Indigenous reservations on Friday, fulfilling a campaign promise to reverse the policy of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. They were the first reservations to be effectively recognized by the state since 2016, as one recognition in 2018 was overturned later by a court.

Mexican President returns to official duties after COVID-19 health issues Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador returned to his daily morning press conference on Friday after four days of self-isolating due to a COVID-19 infection.

The 69-year-old leader said in a video message on Wednesday that he had briefly blacked out in a meeting in Yucatan state last Sunday and was flown back to the capital for treatment. Lopez Obrador, who had a serious heart attack in 2013, said in the video message that his heart and brain were not affected, contrary to widely circulated rumors about his health, by his third known bout with the illness.

Paraguay election build-up dominated by corruption and Taiwan ASUNCION - In the heart of Paraguay's capital Asuncion, a tropical city close to the Argentine border, voters are gearing up for election day on Sunday, with the economy, corruption and Taiwan on their minds.

The farming nation of just under 7 million people will go to the polls to vote in what is expected to be a close contest between the slick, 44-year-old economist Santiago Pena representing the incumbent conservative Colorado Party, and 60-year-old political veteran Efrain Alegre leading a broad center-left coalition and pledging a foreign policy shake-up. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)