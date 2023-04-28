Left Menu

Allegations against WFI chief should be probed: Ajit Pawar

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said if there are allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they should be probed. Wrestlers have launched a protest in Delhi against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation. ''I heard the statement of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha...In my opinion, be it wrestling or any other sport, transparency is important,'' Pawar said. ''The government should probe the matter and let everything be crystal clear,'' he added.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said if there are allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they should be probed.

Wrestlers have launched a protest in Delhi against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

''I heard the statement of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha...In my opinion, be it wrestling or any other sport, transparency is important,'' Pawar said.

''The government should probe the matter and let everything be crystal clear,'' he added. Usha, a Rajya Sabha member, has condemned the protest, saying the grapplers lacked discipline in hitting the street in support of their demand. She also said their action has tarnished the image of India.

