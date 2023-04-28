Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao extends support to protesting wrestlers

BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Friday expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in New Delhi. Rama Rao said the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be probed impartially.

''We celebrated when these Olympic champions brought Glory to our Nation. Now let's stand with them and express our solidarity as they fight for justice. ''The serious sexual harassment allegations against the chief of wrestling federation should be probed impartially and justice delivered. My wholehearted support to #WrestlersProtest,'' tweeted Rama Rao, also Telangana Industries Minister. The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

