Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit back at Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over his "Raavan" remark directed at the Congress-led Rajasthan government.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:55 IST
Rajasthan: Gehlot and Shekhawat spar over 'Raavan' remark
Rajasthan Chief Minsiter Ashok Gehlot (left) and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit back at Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over his "Raavan" remark directed at the Congress-led Rajasthan government. Addressing an event in Churu, Ashok Gehlot said, "He (Gajendra Shekhawat) said that Gehlot is 'Raavan roopi' and needs to be finished. Well, I welcome this too. If I am Ravan, at least, you conduct yourself as 'Maryada Purushottam Ram' and get the poor their money back. We will accept that you are Lord Ram's follower and I am Ravan".

This comes hours after Union Minister Shekhawat hit out at the Rajasthan government and compared it to the '10 heads' of Raavan from the epic Ramayana. Speaking to the reporters, Shekhawat had said, "Raavan had 10 heads, Similarly, this Rajasthan Govt and the Ravan of politics has 10 heads. This government is a pioneer in corruption, indulges in appeasement, is anti-farmer, and oppresses women".

"This government nourishes 'mafia-raj' and 'gunda raj'. This government is of those who extort, of those who spread unemployment and betray. By finishing this political Ravan, 'Ram Rajya' has to be established in Rajasthan," he said. (ANI)

