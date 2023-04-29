Left Menu

'Jungle Raj' allegation attack on bureaucracy as well: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that the allegation of Jungle Raj levelled by the opposition was an attack on the bureaucracy as well.He said the narrative of Jungle Raj in Bihar dented the image of the bureaucracy and it was incumbent upon them to dispel misgivings of deterioration in law and order in the state.The role of bureaucrats in building the image of the government is quite crucial.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-04-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 00:03 IST
'Jungle Raj' allegation attack on bureaucracy as well: Tejashwi
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that the allegation of 'Jungle Raj' levelled by the opposition was an attack on the bureaucracy as well.

He said the narrative of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar dented the image of the bureaucracy and it was incumbent upon them to dispel misgivings of deterioration in law and order in the state.

''The role of bureaucrats in building the image of the government is quite crucial. Bureaucrats are the real power behind the smooth functioning of the government. We (elected representatives) are not permanent. If we win elections, we will be part of the government. But you people will remain always,'' he said while addressing civil servants.

''The allegation of Jungle Raj by a section of politicians is an attack on you (bureaucrats) as well. Therefore, it becomes our collective responsibility to counter such allegations and set things right,'' he said.

Yadav said such allegations are baseless and those ''negative-minded people'' who are currently out of power in Bihar are levelling these charges.

''We should work collectively under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the overall development of the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023