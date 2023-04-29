'Jungle Raj' allegation attack on bureaucracy as well: Tejashwi
''The role of bureaucrats in building the image of the government is quite crucial. Bureaucrats are the real power behind the smooth functioning of the government. We (elected representatives) are not permanent. If we win elections, we will be part of the government. But you people will remain always,'' he said while addressing civil servants.
''The allegation of Jungle Raj by a section of politicians is an attack on you (bureaucrats) as well. Therefore, it becomes our collective responsibility to counter such allegations and set things right,'' he said.
Yadav said such allegations are baseless and those ''negative-minded people'' who are currently out of power in Bihar are levelling these charges.
''We should work collectively under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the overall development of the state,'' he added.
