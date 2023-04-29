Left Menu

Jharkhand HC extends stay on notice against Rahul Gandhi by Ranchi court

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-04-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 00:11 IST
Jharkhand HC extends stay on notice against Rahul Gandhi by Ranchi court
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday extended the stay on a notice by a local judicial magistrate to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for personal appearance in a case filed against him for allegedly maligning BJP leader Amit Shah.

Gandhi has moved the high court praying for setting aside the criminal proceedings initiated against him by the magisterial court in Ranchi.

Justice Ambuj Nath, while hearing the petition, directed that no coercive steps be taken against Gandhi till further orders of the court in this regard.

The high court on February 3 first put a stay on the notice for appearance of Rahul Gandhi before the court of the magistrate in Ranchi the next day.

He was ordered to appear before the magistrate in a complaint case filed against him by Navin Jha, a BJP member in Ranchi.

Jha in his petition has alleged that Gandhi had maligned BJP leader Amit Shah in a speech he made in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Jha had filed the complaint on April 24, last year before the court of Ranchi Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate which was dismissed.

Thereafter, Jha filed a revision petition before the court of the Ranchi Judicial Commissioner which was allowed and the matter was remanded back to the court of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023