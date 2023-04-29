Left Menu

Biden reduces sentences for 31 convicted of nonviolent drug crimes

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday reduced the prison sentences of 31 people convicted of drug-related crimes, using the powers of the presidency to ease punishment for non-violent offenses. The announcement came as the White House unveiled a 77-page plan to reduce "unnecessary" incarcerations, support rehabilitation for imprisoned people and help those getting out of prison re-enter society more successfully. Biden has reduced sentences or outright pardoned more than 100 individuals.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 03:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 03:03 IST
All of the sentences are now set to end on June 30, with the remainder of their time to be served as in-home confinement.

Biden this week launched his bid for a second term in the 2024 election. The Democratic president faces pressure to show progress on racial and criminal justice issues. The United States has less than 5% of the world's population but a fifth of its prisoners. A disproportionate share are people of color, who make up a sizable chunk of Biden's base of support. The announcement came as the White House unveiled a 77-page plan to reduce "unnecessary" incarcerations, support rehabilitation for imprisoned people and help those getting out of prison re-enter society more successfully.

Biden has reduced sentences or outright pardoned more than 100 individuals. Most were drug-related cases. He also pardoned a group of thousands more who had been convicted of simple marijuana possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

