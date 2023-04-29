Left Menu

"Reserve-gear Sarkar": Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says party will take Karnataka backwards

Lashing out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the former would put the state into "reverse gear", depriving it of the benefits of "double-engine sarkar".

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 06:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 06:15 IST
"Reserve-gear Sarkar": Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says party will take Karnataka backwards
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lashing out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the former would put the state into "reverse gear", depriving it of the benefits of "double-engine sarkar". Addressing a rally at the Navalgund Assembly constituency on Friday, Shah said, "One hand, there is the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on the other, is the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This (Karnataka Assembly) election is an opportunity for you to decide if you want a double engine sarkar led by PM Modi, which will take Karnataka forward, or the Congress's reverse gear sarkar, which will take Karnataka backwards."

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP's star campaigner addressed a gathering at Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). "Each vote counts. So ensure that it goes to the right leadership. When you cast a vote in favour of lotus (the BJP's symbol), you will not vote to elect an MLA or a minister or Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating a 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from the PFI."

Further hitting out at the Congress over its national president Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" barb at PM Modi, the Union Home minister said, "The whole world admires Modi-ji. But see the level that the Congress and its leadership has stooped to. The remarks made by their leaders about Modi-ji are utterly shameful. Kharge-ji called Modi-ji a 'venomous snake'. Can you vote for such a party?" he said. The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023