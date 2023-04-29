Left Menu

PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 08:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a road show in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.

According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday at 8.20 am by a special aircraft and reach Bidar airport at 10.20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address another public gathering at 1 pm. He will then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

The Prime Minister will stay in Bengaluru on Saturday and will depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

He will also hold a road show in Mysuru on Sunday before flying back to Delhi.

