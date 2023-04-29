Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, expresses solidarity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 08:42 IST
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday and expressed solidarity with them.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is scheduled to take part in a series of poll campaign events in Karnataka later in the day, reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers.

The Congress general secretary was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had voiced support for the protesting wrestlers and slammed the government, asking whether it wants to save the culprits in the matter.

The Congress general secretary had also said that the pleas of the sportspersons, who enhance the country's honour, were being ignored, and asserted that ''when the arrogance of a party and its leaders'' is sky high, then such voices are crushed.

Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda and Udit Raj had also joined the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar earlier this week to express solidarity with them.

With the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers growing, Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

After Mehta's submission, the country's top wrestlers, who have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh, rejoiced ''the first step towards victory'' but said they will continue their agitation. They demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

