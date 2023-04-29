Left Menu

Former DyCM Parameshwara recovering from head injury sustained in stone pelting during poll rally

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara who sustained a head injury during a roadshow in a village in this district in a stone-pelting incident is recovering, doctors treating him said on Saturday.

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 29-04-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 10:00 IST
Former DyCM Parameshwara recovering from head injury sustained in stone pelting during poll rally
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara who sustained a head injury during a roadshow in a village in this district in a stone-pelting incident is recovering, doctors treating him said on Saturday. The former state Congress chief got a deep wound on the head when a miscreant threw a stone at him at Bhairenahalli in Koratagere Taluk on Friday.

He is contesting the May 10 Assembly elections from Koratagere. Soon after the injury, a profusely bleeding Parameshwara was rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre, and thereafter taken to another hospital for further treatment.

A team of doctors was now monitoring his condition at his residence. The Congress leader is expected to meet his supporters and well-wishers on Saturday. According to his close confidantes, this was the third occasion when stone pelting happened during election time.

The first time was when he was participating in an election rally with the Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge and the second incident took place when he was heading to file his nomination papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023