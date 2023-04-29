Left Menu

Gehlot reiterates demand to sack Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reiterated his demand to sack Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Cabinet.Gehlot claimed that Shekhawat and his family members are linked to the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case and has no moral authority to continue as a minister.He added that victims of the alleged scam have met him thrice and shared their pain.

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 29-04-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 15:02 IST
Gehlot reiterates demand to sack Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reiterated his demand to sack Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Cabinet.

Gehlot claimed that Shekhawat and his family members are linked to the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case and has no moral authority to continue as a minister.

He added that victims of the alleged scam have met him thrice and shared their pain. Gehlot claimed if Shekhawat did not want to meet them in person, he could send the Union minister a video recording of his meeting with the victims.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday took on record the clarification by the state terming Union Minister Shekhawat an accused in the case. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police.

It is alleged that the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society embezzled the earnings of lakhs of people of the state.

The Union minister has filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Gehlot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023