Wrestlers protest: Cong seeks arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, removal from all posts of WFI

The Congress on Saturday demanded that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled by women grapplers, should be arrested immediately following an FIR against him and that he be removed from all posts to help ensure a fair investigation.

Addressing a press conference, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Deepender Hooda said they welcome the Supreme Court decision which ordered the FIR against Singh. ''This is the first step towards getting justice in the case,'' he said, adding that their demand is that he should be arrested immediately and removed from all posts of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Hooda, who was accompanied by former Olympian and Rajasthan MLA Krishna Punia, said the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Singh Friday night, but was yet to provide a copy of the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the protesting players at Jantar Mantar here and expressed solidarity with them.

She accused the central government of ''protecting'' WFI chief Singh. The Congress general secretary also called for Singh's ouster from the post so that he is unable to ''exert pressure'' on the wrestlers and hamper their careers.

''Very serious allegations have been levelled against a BJP MP, who claims himself as a 'Bahubali' and on whom more than 40 cases are going on. When such serious charges are made against an MP of the ruling party, in such a situation we demand that Delhi Police should arrest this person immediately so that fair investigation can take place,'' Deepender Hooda said. ''We have received information that several attempts have been made to influence the complainants who came forward and their families and we urge the court to take cognizance of such efforts. We are confident that the court will take note of this. Most importantly, he should be immediately arrested and removed from all posts of the Wrestling Federation of India so that he is not able to influence the investigation,'' he also said. Raising questions on the role of Delhi police which did not register an FIR till the court directed it to do so, he said this is the same police which swung into action to question Rahul Gandhi, who had made some observations during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, but did not take any action on a complaint made by medal winner girls against a BJP MP against whom serious charges have been levelled. ''These double standards of Delhi Police - one set for the ruling party and another for the opposition. Delhi police is in the dock and the police commissioner and home minister should clarify on its role,'' the Congress MP told reporters.

''When we and the players are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice, we want to ask him that he took pride in their achievements, but when they are continuously appealing to you for justice, why are you silent?'' he questioned. Attacking Indian Olympic Association chief P T Usha, Hooda said one had huge expectations from her who had been a sports icon. ''But her statements against the players that what they were doing is wrong. Usha should do some introspection on whether she should continue to occupy the position she holds, at a time when she should have stood by the players. IOA chief is not a political post, but she did not stand with the players and she disappointed the country and now she should introspect,'' he said.

Krishna Poonia, who is also the president of the Rajasthan State Sports Council, said, ''I want to ask the BJP government if 'Beti padhao, beti bachao' was merely a slogan. After three months, it seems it was only a slogan as the children who won laurels for the country have not got justice.'' She said it seems the BJP does not want the girls to move forward.

Children who won medals in the Olympics are tolerant and struggle hard, but their tears are telling how much pain they have gone through, she said.

Noting that Vinesh Phogat had put all these things in front of Modi along with his family, Punia said, ''I request PM Modi ji to at least listen to the girl whom you considered as your daughter.'' Today after three months, they have been forced to stay on the streets seeking justice, she noted, asserting that it is unfortunate that today they are made to stay on the streets and our players are being exploited.

''I want to say that no daughter of this country will not make allegations against anyone with whom her dignity is involved. When the girls are not being heard, it raises question marks on the intentions of the government and why they were not heard for so many months.

''It is also unfortunate that the girls who won medals for the country are being linked to a particular community. They will continue to fight for justice and will get it,'' Punia asserted.

AICC Secretary Vineet Punia said the slogans given by this government for girls and sportspersons have proved hollow and have no meaning as it has failed to provide justice to international medal winning players. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said there are serious allegations against Singh and he should first resign and be removed from the post. ''Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people's careers,'' she said.

''If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers, harass them and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation,'' she said They should remove him from the post and take away his powers, the Congress leader asserted ''I don't have any expectations from the prime minister, because if he had been concerned about these wrestlers, then he would have at least called them and spoken with them. He had called them for tea when they won medals. So call them, talk to them, they are our girls,'' Gandhi said.

