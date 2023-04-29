Cong's Raj in-charge Randhawa meets ministers, asks them to strengthen organisation ahead of state polls
Amid rumblings in Rajasthan Congress, the partys in-charge for the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday held separate meetings with the ministers and asked them to strengthen the organisation ahead of elections due later this year.He also held a meeting with Speaker C P Joshi.
- Country:
- India
Amid rumblings in Rajasthan Congress, the party's in-charge for the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday held separate meetings with the ministers and asked them to strengthen the organisation ahead of elections due later this year.
He also held a meeting with Speaker C P Joshi. Prior to Randhawa, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also met Joshi. Pilot called it an informal meeting. After meeting the speaker, Randhawa told reporters that he has an old relationship with Joshi, whom he termed as an encyclopedia of the Congress. When asked about chances of cabinet reshuffle in the state ahead of the assembly elections, Randhawa said, ''If everyone says then we will do but I think we do not have any such plan right now.'' Earlier, Randhawa held separate meetings with ministers. Randhawa said he was taking feedback from the ministers and asking them to strengthen the party organisation. ''I have told the ministers that you should work for the organisation as well as the government. Elections are about the organisation and the government, so I am talking to them to strengthen the organisation,'' he said. The Congress leader said that he has asked the ministers to strengthen the party in their districts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan Congress
- Congress
- Randhawa
- Joshi
- C P Joshi
- Sachin Pilot
- Singh Randhawa
ALSO READ
Former deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders
"BJP shouldn't have treated him like this": Former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi joins Congress
Former deputy CM, denied ticket by BJP, to join Congress in poll-bound Karnataka
Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who announced decision to quit BJP, to join Congress on Friday: KPCC president D K Shivakumar.
China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit