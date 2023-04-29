Left Menu

Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar are dangerous for development of Karnataka: MP CM Chouhan

"Karnataka has to avoid the SMS trio. They (Siddaramaiah, Kharge, Shivakumar) are dangerous for the development of Karnataka. As one wrong message spoils the mobile, similarly, this SMS will destroy the future of Karnataka. Only the double-engine government can save Karnataka," CM Chouahan said.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 16:55 IST
Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar are dangerous for development of Karnataka: MP CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Choujan has said that SMS (former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar) is dangerous for the development of Karnataka. CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to ANI during his Karnataka visit for election campaign on Saturday.

"Karnataka has to avoid the SMS trio. They (Siddaramaiah, Kharge, Shivakumar) are dangerous for the development of Karnataka. As one wrong message spoils the mobile, similarly, this SMS will destroy the future of Karnataka. Only the double-engine government can save Karnataka," CM Chouahan said. CM Chouhan further slammed Congress for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a snake. The chief minister said, "PM Modi is not a snake, he is the breath of the nation. He is the hope and the faith of the people. Just as oxygen gives life to the whole body and fills it with energy, similarly, PM Modi has given new life to the country. He is building a glorious India, a prosperous India and a powerful India."

Congress has become a 'Vishkumbh' (poison pot). They keep spreading poison about PM Modi. Sometimes they (congressmen) say that PM Modi is the merchant of death, someone (targeting Rahul Gandhi) says that all Modi are thieves and someone says PM Modi is snake. It is the anxiety of Congress after losing power, CM Chouhan said. The anxiety and pain of the congress that used to be, has now turned into fury that is why poisonous statements are coming out from Vishkumbh of Congress. But PM Modi is a 'Neelkanth'. He is drinking the poison for the people and the country. He is working day and night for the development of the country, the chief minister added.

Notably, while addressing an election campaign in Karnataka on Thursday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead." Nonetheless, Kharge later clarified that what he wanted to say is that BJP's ideology is as dangerous as a snake and didn't mean to make a personal attack against PM Modi.

Talking to the media, Kharge clarified his earlier comment and said, "No no, I didn't mean it to Modi, what I meant was BJP ideology is like a snake. I never said personally to Modi, what I said was that their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death will be certain." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023