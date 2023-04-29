Left Menu

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Parkash Singh Badal's village, pays tribute to SAD patriarch

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:10 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday visited Parkash Singh Badal's native village in Punjab's Muktsar and expressed grief at the passing of the SAD patriarch.

Yadav also met Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and paid tribute to the five-time former Punjab chief minister who died on Tuesday at 95.

Badal had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

His last rites were performed at Badal village with full state honours on Thursday.

Thousands of mourners and leaders from across the political spectrum had turned up for Badal's funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to the SAD patriarch in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

