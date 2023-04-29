Don't want to carry past, want to talk about future, says Randhawa on Pilot's charge

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday appeared to dismiss former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's charge that a parallel meeting organised by Gehlot camp MLAs in September was a rebellion against the high command, saying he does not want to ''carry too much of the past''.

Pilot recently raised questions over inaction by the Congress against the MLAs who had defied the central leadership by holding a parallel meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on September 25 last year. At the meeting, the MLAs loyal to Gehlot submitted their resignations against any party move to appoint Pilot as the new chief minister on Rajasthan.

Gehlot was in the race for the post of Congress president at that time.

Asked about Pilot's charge, Randhawa, the party in-charge of Rajasthan, referred to the rebellion by the Pilot camp in July 2020.

''Some people say there was a rebellion before Corona (pandemic). I do not want to carry too much of the past, I want to talk about the future," he told reporters here.

"We should think about the future and take lessons from the past so that such mistakes do not happen in the future," he added.

In July 2020, Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against Gehlot's leadership, which led to a political crisis in the state that lasted for one month. The crisis ended after the party leadership intervened and assured Pilot that it will look into the issues raised by him.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018 over the post of chief minister. Their tussle for power has often spilled into the public.

On April 23, speaking to media after offering prayers at Jhadkhad Temple (Shiv Temple) in Jaipur, Pilot referred to the September 25 incident.

''It is true that the incident that took place on September 25 was an open violation of the orders of then Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken were openly insulted. Why hasn't action been taken against them yet? This is the question, the answer lies with the party," he said.

On April 11, Pilot again opened a front against his own party's government by sitting on a day-long fast in Jaipur, alleging inaction by it in cases of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje dispensation.

Pilot said the Congress raised the issue of corruption when the party was in opposition — from 2013 to 2018 — and promised in the 2018 polls that action would be taken if it forms the government in Rajasthan.

However, no action was taken in over four years of the Congress government, he added.

