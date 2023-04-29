Former MP Naveen Jindal offers floral tributes to Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI) - Former MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, on Saturday, paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, at his native residence in village Badal, district Bathinda, Punjab. "Sardar Prakash Singh Badal Ji was a great leader, son of the soil and one of the most charismatic leaders of masses, farmers and weaker sections of society," said industrialist Naveen Jindal in a statement.

"As Chief Minister, he served the people of Punjab with tireless dedication. His contributions towards the development of Punjab and the welfare of farmers will always be remembered," he added. Jindal also met the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and son of the Pakash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal. He shared his condolences with him.

The patron of Shiromani Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal, passed away on April 27. He was the Chief Minister of Punjab five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, and 2007-2017.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after complaining of breathlessness, where he passed away on April 27. Apart from being the youngest Chief Minister of Punjab, he also held the record for being the Chief Minister for the longest time. (ANI)

