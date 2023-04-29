Left Menu

G20 meet will give boost to Kashmir’s tourism industry, says DPAP leader Azad

Some things happen in some parts of the country and protests take place over that which is right.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:55 IST
G20 meet will give boost to Kashmir’s tourism industry, says DPAP leader Azad
  • Country:
  • India

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the upcoming G20 working group meeting in Kashmir will give a boost to the tourism sector in the valley.

"A working group meeting related to tourism is taking place here which is a good thing. Our state is a tourism state and the G-20 event here will obviously have big leaders from other countries. So, it will give us exposure at the international level,'' Azad told reporters after addressing a public meeting here in south Kashmir.

He said the recommendations of the G-20 working group related to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir will give the Union Territory international exposure.

''In the times to come, we will have to be ready for that in terms of infrastructure and other requirements,'' he added.

On the ongoing protest by wrestlers in Delhi over alleged sexual harassment of players, the former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said there should be room for protests in a democracy.

''India is a huge country with a population of 130 crore. Some things happen in some parts of the country and protests take place over that which is right. There should be protests in a democracy,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023