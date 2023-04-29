Left Menu

Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and said every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle.

Updated: 29-04-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:57 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and said every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle. The wrestlers have been protesting for nearly a week demanding action against Singh, also a BJP MP, on sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women players. The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against the WFI chief.

Extending his support to the wrestlers, Kejriwal said those who commit such wrongs against women ''should be hanged''. ''All these women players who have brought laurels to the country are our daughters, they must get justice. No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment,'' he later said in a tweet in Hindi.

In his address from the protest site, Kejriwal also asked people from all over the country to take leave and come to Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers.

The chief minister claimed that electricity and water supply to the protest venue had been disconnected and supplies like food and mattresses were being not allowed in, and promised to help them.

Kejriwal said the protesting wrestlers, including award-winning sportspersons, brought laurels to the country and yet had to protest and approach the Supreme Court for action against Singh.

Without taking any names, Kejriwal said no harm ever comes to any leader of ''one party'' even if they do something wrong and that is what happened here.

Kejriwal saluted the wrestlers for their struggle, and said people who loved their country should extend support to them.

The Delhi Police FIRs against Singh were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the force, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

