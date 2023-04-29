YSRCP's survey on AP govt's governance ends, reaches out to 1.45 crore households

'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu', a mega YSRCP survey aimed at eliciting grassroots response on the State government's governance has culminated, covering 1.45 crore households and receiving 1.1 crore missed calls, said Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on Saturday.

He said Indian politics has never seen such a political survey before, asserting that it has set a trend for other parties to follow.

''In such a short time, 1.45 crore households participated in the drive and we received over 1.10 crore missed calls. This shows people's confidence and belief in the leadership of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy,'' said Rami Reddy in a press note shared by the ruling party.

The Parliamentarian thanked YSRCP's seven lakh party cadres who fanned out across the State to elicit responses, whose results were interpreted as 80 per cent of the families in the State supporting Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Launched on April 7, the mega survey ended on Saturday, which saw the ruling party workers knocking on the doors of 1.6 crore households in Andhra Pradesh and taking feedback on the State government.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampally Srinivas observed that the participation of 1.45 crore households in the survey itself is a stamp of approval, indicating satisfaction on the work done by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Further, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa districts saw the highest participation in the survey.

