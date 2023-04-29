Left Menu

YSRCP's survey on AP govt's governance ends, reaches out to 1.45 crore households

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-04-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 18:00 IST
YSRCP's survey on AP govt's governance ends, reaches out to 1.45 crore households
  • Country:
  • India

'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu', a mega YSRCP survey aimed at eliciting grassroots response on the State government's governance has culminated, covering 1.45 crore households and receiving 1.1 crore missed calls, said Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on Saturday.

He said Indian politics has never seen such a political survey before, asserting that it has set a trend for other parties to follow.

''In such a short time, 1.45 crore households participated in the drive and we received over 1.10 crore missed calls. This shows people's confidence and belief in the leadership of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy,'' said Rami Reddy in a press note shared by the ruling party.

The Parliamentarian thanked YSRCP's seven lakh party cadres who fanned out across the State to elicit responses, whose results were interpreted as 80 per cent of the families in the State supporting Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Launched on April 7, the mega survey ended on Saturday, which saw the ruling party workers knocking on the doors of 1.6 crore households in Andhra Pradesh and taking feedback on the State government.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampally Srinivas observed that the participation of 1.45 crore households in the survey itself is a stamp of approval, indicating satisfaction on the work done by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Further, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa districts saw the highest participation in the survey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023