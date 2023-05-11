Left Menu

New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit Papua New Guinea for U.S.–Pacific summit

This will be Hipkin's first visit to Papua New Guinea and into the Pacific region since becoming leader in January and also his first in-person meeting with Biden. Papua New Guinea is being courted by China and by the United States and its allies and friends, as Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape seeks to boost foreign investment.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-05-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 10:54 IST
New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit Papua New Guinea for U.S.–Pacific summit
Chris Hipkins Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)
  • Country:
  • United States

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will head to Papua New Guinea on May 21 to attend the United States-Pacific Summit, his office said in a statement on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of 18 Pacific countries and territories including Hipkins, who have been invited to participate in the summit.

A White House spokesman has said the summit will be an opportunity for leaders to discuss ways to deepen cooperation on challenges critical to the region and to the United States such as combating climate change, protecting maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth. This will be Hipkin's first visit to Papua New Guinea and into the Pacific region since becoming leader in January and also his first in-person meeting with Biden.

Papua New Guinea is being courted by China and by the United States and its allies and friends, as Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape seeks to boost foreign investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited in 2018. Last year, New Zealand joined with the United States, Australia and Japan to create an informal group aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023