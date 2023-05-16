US Domestic News Roundup: Elon Musk documents subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by US Virgin Islands; Kentucky Republicans to choose challenger to Democratic Governor Beshear and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Elon Musk documents subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by US Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The subpoena, issued on April 28, came to light on Monday in a request by the Virgin Islands to serve Musk by alternative means because it had been unable to locate and serve him.

Kentucky Republicans to choose challenger to Democratic Governor Beshear

Kentucky Republicans will select a nominee on Tuesday to challenge Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, setting up one of the most high-profile elections of the year. Republican voters will also decide whether to replace the state's top election official, potentially putting a candidate who echoes former President Donald Trump's false fraud claims about the 2020 presidential election in charge of the state's voting apparatus ahead of the 2024 election.

North Carolina lawmakers to vote on overriding veto of 12-week abortion ban

North Carolina's Republican-controlled state legislature on Tuesday is expected to vote to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's veto of a bill banning most abortions after 12 weeks, unless one Republican lawmaker sides with the governor and upholds the veto. The legislature in early May passed the measure, which would cut the window for most abortions in the state back from 20 weeks. It would also curtail access to the procedure for millions of women across the U.S. South where a number of states have greatly restricted abortions.

Biden maintains edge over Trump in 2024 US election -Reuters/Ipsos poll

President Joe Biden continues to hold an edge over potential Republican challengers Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis as the 2024 U.S. presidential election draws closer, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll. But there are potential hazards ahead for Biden should the situation at the U.S. southern border worsen, the poll shows.

Biden administration announces $11 billion for rural clean energy projects

Rural electric cooperatives, utilities, and other energy providers will soon be able to apply for nearly $11 billion in grants and loans for clean energy projects, funded by the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last August, the Biden administration said on Tuesday. Expanding clean energy to rural communities is critical to meeting the administration's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, officials told reporters on a Monday press call.

Three in four Americans worry debt-ceiling default could hurt them: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Americans are worried about the prospect of the U.S. government defaulting if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, but are divided over the action to be taken, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday. The polls show neither Democratic President Joe Biden nor congressional Republicans hold a clear advantage in public opinion as they head into discussions on Tuesday to resolve a months-long standoff over the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit.

US on track for June 1 default without debt ceiling hike, Treasury says

The U.S. Treasury Department reiterated Monday it expects to be able to pay the U.S. government's bills only through June 1 without a debt limit increase, increasing pressure on congressional Republicans and the White House to reach a deal in coming days. In her second letter to Congress in two weeks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that the agency will be unlikely to meet all U.S. government payment obligations by early June, triggering the first-ever U.S. default. The debt ceiling could become binding by June 1, she said.

Republican allies form Super PAC to back Pence presidential bid

Allies of Mike Pence launched a Super PAC on Tuesday to garner support for the former vice president as he moves toward an expected run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The political action committee will be led by former U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling and longtime Republican strategist Scott Reed, the group said in a statement.

US court halts ruling blocking Obamacare for some preventive healthcare

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily halted a federal judge's ruling that struck down the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring insurers to cover preventive care, the New York Times reported on Monday. The ruling stems from one of several legal challenges Republicans have brought against the 2010 healthcare law, former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement popularly known as "Obamacare."

US Senate hearing on China to draw rare Biden cabinet trio

Three of President Joe Biden's cabinet members will testify on China policy at a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, a rare joint appearance underscoring Washington's focus on competing with the rising Asian power. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will be witnesses at a 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Biden's budget request as it relates to security, competitiveness and the path ahead for the U.S.-China relationship.

