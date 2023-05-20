Following are the top stories at 1:30 pm: NATION: DEL14 PM-JAPAN-INTERVIEW India stands for respecting sovereignty, adherence to international law: PM on China's maritime assertiveness New Delhi: Amid China's military expansion in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law.

DEL21 SERVICES-ORDINANCE-LG-POWER Services row: Lt Governor means 'administrator', empowered to take decisions on Delhi govt's proposals New Delhi: The Centre's ordinance has reinstated the final authority of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in transfers and postings of bureaucrats and solidified his role as an administrator empowered to take decisions on proposals considered or decided by the elected government in the national capital.

MDS13 KA-2NDLD SWEARING IN Siddaramaiah sworn in CM of Karnataka, several national opposition leaders attend Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

DEL23 DL-ORDINANCE-LD AAP Centre's ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt: AAP New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday said the Centre's ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital is ''unconstitutional'' and a move to snatch the power given to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court on services matters.

DEL24 OPPN-RBI-2000 NOTES Is 'second demonetisation' cover-up of wrong decision made earlier, asks Kharge New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Saturday hit out at the government after the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking if the ''second demonetisation'' is an effort to cover up the wrong decision made earlier.

DEL22 HEALTH-DRUGS-TESTING-EXPORT Centre considering testing drugs at govt laboratories before exporting New Delhi: Amid quality issues being raised globally for the cough syrups exported by Indian firms, the Centre is actively considering a proposal of testing drugs at government laboratories before they are dispatched to other countries.

BOM3 MH-WANKHEDE-CBI Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede appears before CBI in cruise drug bust bribery case; says 'Satyamev Jayate' to media Mumbai: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday appeared before the CBI here for questioning in a case in which he is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, an official said.

CAL6 WB-ABHISHEK-LD CBI TMC leader Abhishek appears before CBI amidst heavy security deployment Kolkata: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, appeared before the CBI at its Kolkata office on Saturday morning, where he had been called as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam.

FOREIGN: FGN24 INDO-JAPAN-PM-2NDLD-TALKS PM Modi and Japan's Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday held talks focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation in areas of green hydrogen, high technology, semiconductors and digital public infrastructure.

FGN16 JAPAN-GANDHI-BUST-LD PM PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack Hiroshima: The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in this Japanese city.

