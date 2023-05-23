World News Roundup: Greece on track for new vote with leftists unable to form coalition; China's Xi calls for 'new socialist Tibet' - Xinhua and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Greece on track for new vote with leftists unable to form coalition

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday turned down a mandate to form a coalition government, saying he was preparing for a second election in June after what he called a "painful" electoral defeat for his Syriza party. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose New Democracy party won 40.8% of the vote on Sunday compared with Syriza's 20.1%, had earlier opted against forming a coalition and has pushed for a second vote in a bid for an outright majority.

China's Xi calls for 'new socialist Tibet' - Xinhua

China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on Tibet to build a prosperous, harmonious and "new socialist Tibet" underpinned by unity and civility, days after Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed concern over human rights in the region. In rare comments on Tibet, Xi said the region should step up efforts to promote high-quality development after overcoming "centuries" of extreme poverty, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Jester or rebel? Mercenary Prigozhin lays bare the strains of Putin's war

Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday delivered Vladimir Putin one of the few battlefield victories of the president's 15-month war in Ukraine. Even then, Russia's most powerful mercenary could not resist breaking the taboos of Putin's tightly controlled political system.

Turkish opposition calls Erdogan a 'fabricator' over doctored video

The man challenging for the Turkish presidency has accused President Tayyip Erdogan of being a "fabricator" after he cited a doctored video to allege opposition links to an outlawed militant Kurdish group ahead of a runoff election on Sunday. Erdogan repeated the allegation and referred to the doctored video, splicing footage of Kemal Kilicdaroglu and a Kurdish militant, in an interview with state broadcaster TRT late on Monday, despite having been criticised by the opposition for showing it earlier in his campaign.

Russia tells fleeing border residents to stay away after incursion from Ukraine

Fighters who infiltrated from Ukraine were battling Russian forces on Tuesday in a border region, where authorities told fleeing residents it was not yet safe to go home. On the second day of fighting, details of the biggest cross-border raid into Russia of the 15-month war - including the number of fighters involved, their affiliation and the extent of the clashes - could not be independently confirmed.

Sudan ceasefire in danger as residents report fighting, warplanes

Artillery fire could be heard in parts of Khartoum and warplanes flew overhead on Tuesday, residents said, raising fears that intense fighting would erupt and shatter Sudanese hopes raised by an internationally-monitored ceasefire. Some other residents reported relative calm early on Tuesday, the first full day of a truce that is being tracked by Saudi Arabia and the United States and is meant to allow for the delivery of humanitarian relief.

Factbox-Who is Madeleine McCann and what happened to her?

Portuguese police were searching a reservoir on Tuesday about 50 km (31 miles) from where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, authorities said. The move was the most recent development in the search for McCann whose disappearance 16 years ago triggered a global hunt and huge media attention.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits front line to meet marines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had visited marines on the eastern front line to thank them for their role in resisting Russia's invasion. Video footage posted on social media showed Zelenskiy, dressed in a military khaki sweatshirt and khaki trousers, handing out awards to dozens of male and female marines in combat gear on the national Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

Belarus accused of role in transfers of Ukrainian children

The Belarusian government has allegedly taken part in the illegal deportation of children from Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, exiled Belarusian opposition leaders said in a preliminary report. The National Anti-Crisis Management, a group of political opponents to the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, said in the report that 2,150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged six to 15, were taken to so-called recreation camps and sanatoriums on Belarusian territory.

Protesters in Ethiopia's Tigray demand withdrawal of outside forces

Thousands of people demonstrated on Tuesday in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region to demand the return home of people displaced by a two-year war there and the withdrawal of outside forces that have remained since the conflict ended. The war between government troops and their allies from neighbouring Eritrea and the Amhara region on one side and Tigrayan forces on the other concluded with a truce last November after claiming tens of thousands of lives.

