US Domestic News Roundup: US safety board seeks answers on runway near-miss incidents; Trump to be personally ordered not to disclose evidence in hush money case and more

US safety board seeks answers on runway near-miss incidents

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is holding a forum Tuesday on runway incursions after a series of close call incidents raised questions about the safety of U.S. aviation. The NTSB is investigating six runway incursion events since January including some that could have been catastrophic.

Trump to be personally ordered not to disclose evidence in hush money case

Donald Trump will appear in a New York courtroom by video on Tuesday, where a judge is expected to make clear to him that he cannot publicly disclose certain evidence in the criminal case against him over hush money paid to a porn star. Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court agreed to let the former U.S. president appear remotely, avoiding a repeat of the heavy security required on April 4 when Trump was arraigned and pleaded not guilty in person. Prosecutors and Trump's lawyers will appear in Merchan's courtroom.

Aides hunt for U.S. debt ceiling deal with markets on edge

White House and congressional Republican negotiators will meet again on Tuesday to resolve a months-long impasse over raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with the nation facing the risk of default in as soon as nine days. President Joe Biden's Democrats and the Republicans who control the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, remained deeply divided about how to rein in the federal deficit. Democrats argue wealthy Americans and businesses should pay more taxes while Republicans want spending cuts.

Analysis-To vanquish Trump, DeSantis needs to build an unwieldy coalition

If Ron DeSantis hopes to defeat Donald Trump and win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, he will ultimately have to bring every possible anti-Trump voter he can into the fold. But even that likely will not be enough, political analysts say.

DeSantis will also have to pull some supporters away from Trump — and that could make for a tricky balancing act that DeSantis is already struggling with.

Florida restaurant sues DeSantis over drag show restrictions

A Florida restaurant that puts on what it calls family-friendly drag performances sued Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida on Monday to halt enforcement of a new law banning minors from attending such shows. Hamburger Mary's, an Orlando bar and restaurant that presents drag show performances, comedy sketches and dancing, filed the suit in federal court in response to the law, which the Republican governor signed last week.

Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott launches presidential bid with optimistic message

Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, formally kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, betting his upbeat message will sell in a party in which many voters are still firmly behind former President Donald Trump. In a speech to supporters in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, Scott, 57, leaned heavily into his personal experience as the impoverished child of a single mother as proof that America remains a nation of opportunity.

TikTok sues Montana after state bans app

TikTok Inc on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the state of Montana's new ban on use of the Chinese-owned app, the first state to bar the popular short-video sharing service. TikTok argues the ban, which would take effect on Jan. 1, violates First Amendment rights of the company and users. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Montana, also argues the ban is pre-empted by federal law because it intrudes upon matters of exclusive federal concern and violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which limits the authority of States to enact legislation that unduly burdens interstate and foreign commerce.

Exclusive-Texts tie DeSantis closely to Trump insider Lev Parnas in 2018 race

Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and his business partner were arrested in 2019, accused by the U.S. government of funneling a Russian oligarch’s money into American political campaigns. One recipient of Parnas’ donations -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- has said he was barely an acquaintance. “The governor does not have a relationship with these individuals,” DeSantis’ spokesperson at the time, Helen Aguirre Ferré, said in a statement on Oct. 10, 2019. Six days later, DeSantis told reporters that Parnas "was just like any other donor, nothing more than that.”

Driver charged after crashing into White House barriers, Nazi flag found

A man who crashed a rented box truck into security barriers near the White House faces multiple criminal charges, U.S. Park Police said on Tuesday following an overnight incident that authorities said may have been intentional. The suspect was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, among other charges, the U.S. Park Police said in a statement. It did not identify the adult male charged.

Florida sued for barring Chinese citizens from owning homes, land

A group of Chinese citizens living in Florida sued the state on Monday to strike down a new law that would bar citizens of China and several other countries from owning homes and land in the state. The four plaintiffs represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in the lawsuit filed in Tallahassee, Florida federal court that the state law, which takes effect July 1, is unconstitutional and violates a federal law banning housing discrimination.

