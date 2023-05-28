US Domestic News Roundup: South Carolina judge temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban; McCarthy's next challenge: sell debt ceiling deal in Congress and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

South Carolina judge temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban

A South Carolina judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state's new law that bans most abortions after about six weeks, ruling that it should be considered by the state Supreme Court before taking effect. State Circuit Judge Clifton Newman granted reproductive rights groups' motion to block the legislation, which Republican Governor Henry McMaster signed into law on Thursday. The judge's ruling allows a previous law permitting abortions up to around 22 weeks to stay in effect until the state's highest court has reviewed the new ban, according to local media reports.

McCarthy's next challenge: sell debt ceiling deal in Congress

After tough negotiations to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the U.S. borrowing limit, the next challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where it may be opposed by both hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats. As Democratic and Republican negotiators iron out the final details of an agreement to suspend the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in coming days, McCarthy may be forced to do some behind-the-scenes wrangling.

Two killed in shootout between bikers in New Mexico

Two people were killed and six wounded in a shootout during a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday, state police said. Bikers began shooting at one another on the main street of the mountain town about 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe during its annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said by phone. She said three people were killed and five wounded.

Reaction: Biden, McCarthy debt ceiling deal

U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate. Here are some quotes from the announcement and reactions to the news:

Two more Oath Keepers sentenced to prison over US Capitol attack

Two members of the far-right Oath Keepers were sentenced to prison on Friday for their roles in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump who tried to overturn his presidential election defeat. Kenneth Harrelson and Jessica Watkins were convicted in November by a federal jury in Washington of obstruction of an official proceeding for their roles in the storming of the Capitol, which saw rioters battle police, smash windows and send lawmakers running for their lives.

Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

The Texas House on Saturday voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, a conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump who has been accused by his fellow Republicans of abuse of office. In historic proceedings, the 149-member House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton after hours of debate during which the chamber heard speeches from supporters and opponents of impeachment. Two members were present but not voting while three were absent.

Explainer-US debt ceiling deal's winding road to passage in Congress

Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy struck a deal on Saturday to suspend the federal government's $31.4 trillion limit on U.S. government borrowing, in order to avert a catastrophic default as soon as June 5. Their challenge isn't over. They now have to shepherd it through the deep partisan fractures of the narrowly Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-controlled Senate:

North Dakota's Republican governor set to launch US presidential bid

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is planning to enter the 2024 presidential race, joining a growing field of candidates hoping to topple Donald Trump and secure the Republican nomination, according to a person familiar with his plans. Burgum, who is serving his second term as the sparsely populated state's top official, is expected to launch his campaign with an announcement on June 7 in Fargo, the person said. The governor's office declined to comment.

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative US debt ceiling deal

U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal to suspend the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Saturday evening, ending a months-long stalemate. However, the deal was announced without any celebration, in terms that reflected the bitter tenor of the negotiations and the difficult path it has to pass through Congress before the United States runs out of money to pay its debts in early June.

How Americans plan to travel this Memorial Day

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend is expected to see millions of Americans travel despite tight budgets, kicking off the busy summer travel in the U.S on a high note. Here's how the Memorial Day travel might look like:

