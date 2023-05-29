World News Roundup: Russia hits military facility in Ukraine in new wave of strikes; Polish president to sign Russian influence bill despite opposition protests and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia hits military facility in Ukraine in new wave of strikes

Russia said on Monday its military had hit Ukrainian air bases in overnight strikes and Ukrainian forces had shelled industrial facilities inside Russia as both sides sought the upper hand ahead of what Kyiv hopes will be a decisive counter-offensive. In a rare acknowledgement of damage to a military "target", Ukraine said that work was under way to restore a runway and that five aircraft were taken out of service in the western region of Khmelnitskiy, although it did not name the site or sites.

Polish president to sign Russian influence bill despite opposition protests

Poland's president said on Monday he would sign off on a bill authorising a panel to investigate Russian influence despite opposition criticism it is witch hunt against government opponents in an election year. The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party says that the liberal opposition Civic Platform (PO) party allowed Poland to become dangerously dependent on Russian fossil fuels when the PO was in government from 2007 to 2015, raising questions about whether PO members were under Moscow's sway.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai loses bid to terminate national security trial

A Hong Kong Court on Monday rejected an application to terminate a landmark national security trial against media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a case that could see him spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. Jimmy Lai, 75, is the founder of now shut pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and one of the most prominent Hong Kong critics of China's Communist Party leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

Japan puts missile defences on alert as North Korea warns of satellite launch

Japan put its ballistic missile defences on alert on Monday, vowing to shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory after North Korea notified it of a satellite launch between May 31 and June 11. The nuclear-armed North says it has completed its first military spy satellite and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch.

Spain government calls snap election after local ballot losses

Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap national election on Monday after left-wing parties were routed in a regional ballot, portraying the defeat as a debilitating vote of no confidence in his coalition government. Sanchez had said on numerous occasions that he wanted to see out a full term in office and that elections would take place in December, near the end of his rotating presidency of the European Union, which begins on July 1.

Denmark plans $2.6 billion more for Ukraine, Zelenskiy praises 'major contribution'

Denmark plans to increase its spending on military aid to Ukraine by 17.9 billion crowns ($2.59 billion) over this year and next, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday, winning thanks for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Denmark, with a population of less than 6 million, in March established a $1 billion fund for military, civilian and business aid to Ukraine in 2023.

Special Report: Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

In the days after war erupted in Khartoum, Dr Abeer Abdullah rushed between rooms at Sudan’s largest orphanage, trying to care for hundreds of babies and toddlers as the fighting kept all but a handful of staff away. Children’s cries rang through the sprawling building as heavy gunfire rocked the surroundings, she said. Then came waves of deaths. There were the infants housed on the upper floors of the state-run orphanage, known as Mygoma. Without enough staff to care for them, they succumbed to severe malnutrition and dehydration, the doctor said. And there were the already-fragile newborns in her medical clinic on the ground floor, some of whom died after developing high fever, she said.

Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule

President Tayyip Erdogan and supporters on Monday revelled in an election victory lengthening his rule into a third decade while Turkey's opposition, which once counted on winning, braced for "difficult days" against an increasingly autocratic government. His rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu said it was "the most unfair election in years" but did not dispute the outcome, which gave Erdogan a mandate to pursue policies that have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's president, under pressure over economy

Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president on Monday, facing mounting calls to improve economic and security conditions which many complain worsened under his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari. Soon after the 71-year-old took his oath in an open-air ceremony in the capital's Eagle's Square, Buhari left for the airport on his way to his home village in Katsina state, where he says he will spend his retirement.

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested - Tasnim

Fourteen members of a "terrorist team" linked to Israel have been arrested in northwestern Iran, an official from Iran's Judiciary said on Monday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "14 members linked to Israel have been arrested as they were seeking to identify and assassinate various individuals," Tasnim reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)