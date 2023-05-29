US Domestic News Roundup: McCarthy says US debt ceiling deal popular with House Republicans; US Representative Chip Roy says 'we're going to try' to stop debt ceiling deal and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

McCarthy says US debt ceiling deal popular with House Republicans

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he expects a debt ceiling deal he struck with the White House to attract support from a majority of House Republicans. McCarthy told Fox News that more than 95% of House Republicans were very excited about the agreement and that it included pay-go restrictions that would prevent future legislation from pushing up the deficit.

US Representative Chip Roy says 'we're going to try' to stop debt ceiling deal

U.S. Representative Chip Roy of Texas said on Sunday on Twitter that he intended to try to stop the debt ceiling deal in the U.S. House of Representatives. After tough negotiations to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the U.S. borrowing limit, the next challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where it may be opposed by both hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Biden and McCarthy's bumpy journey to a debt ceiling deal

When Kevin McCarthy was struggling early this year to get enough votes from his own Republicans to become Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democratic President Joe Biden called the prolonged saga a national embarrassment, then had a little fun. "I've got good news for you," Biden said, pointing playfully at a reporter after a speech in Kentucky. "They just elected you speaker."

IRS funding cut won't hurt near-term tax collection, officials say

The budget deal struck by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to end a debt-limit crisis should not change the short-term abilities of tax collectors, according to White House officials. The deal would shift $10 billion each in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 in funding away the Internal Revenue Service, but officials believe the IRS can make due in the near term since they were funded over a 10-year period. They may need to seek more funding from Congress for future years, one of the officials said.

Poor GenXers without dependents targeted by US debt ceiling work requirements

The debt ceiling deal that U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Kevin McCarthy agreed over the weekend adds new conditions to food aid that will impact one segment of the U.S. population specifically - GenXers with no dependents. The deal targets recipients of the Supplementary Nutrition Program, or SNAP, between the ages of 50 and 54, adding new requirements that they work 20 hours a week to receive the aid.

Story on Texas Senate deliberations on impeached AG Ken Paxton is withdrawn

(The story saying the Texas Senate on Sunday was set to begin deliberations to permanently remove from office Attorney General Ken Paxton is wrong and withdrawn. The secretary of the Senate's office said no time has been set for the impeachment trial. There will not be a replacement story.) STORY_NUMBER: L1N37P09K

Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

The Texas House on Saturday voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, a conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump who has been accused by his fellow Republicans of abuse of office. In historic proceedings, the 149-member House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton after hours of debate during which the chamber heard speeches from supporters and opponents of impeachment. Two members were present but not voting while three were absent.

Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout

A biker was charged with murder after a shootout between rival motorbike gangs at a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday in which three gang members were killed and five wounded, police said. Members of the Bandidos and Waterdogs groups traded gunfire around 5:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on the packed main street of the mountain resort town 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)