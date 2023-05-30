US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. debt ceiling deal to face its first test in Congress; DeSantis to mount first campaign swing through key 2024 states and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. debt ceiling deal to face its first test in Congress

A bipartisan deal to raise the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling faces its first test in Congress on Tuesday, setting up what could be a nail-biting week of voting before the United States runs out of money to pay its bills. The House of Representatives Rules Committee is due to consider the 99-page bill at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, ahead of votes in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-controlled Senate.

DeSantis to mount first campaign swing through key 2024 states

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, following his presidential campaign debut online, will dive into old-school retail politicking in key early voting states this week, his first chance to connect with voters since announcing his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination. DeSantis will campaign in Iowa for two days and then move on to New Hampshire and South Carolina on a tour that will be closely watched to see if the buttoned-down, policy-minded governor can flash interpersonal skills that some critics have said he lacks.

U.S. holiday air passenger travel tops 2019 pre-COVID levels

U.S. holiday air passenger travel topped 2019 pre-COVID levels over the Memorial Day weekend, which typically marks the start of the busy U.S. summer air travel season, figures from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) showed on Tuesday. The TSA said nearly 9.8 million passengers were screened or passed though security checks over the four-day weekend, about 300,000 more than over the same holiday period in 2019, the agency said on Tuesday.

Biden and McCarthy's bumpy journey to a debt ceiling deal

When Kevin McCarthy was struggling early this year to get enough votes from his own Republicans to become Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democratic President Joe Biden called the prolonged saga a national embarrassment, then had a little fun. "I've got good news for you," Biden said, pointing playfully at a reporter after a speech in Kentucky. "They just elected you speaker."

Eighth person rescued from collapsed building in Iowa; fatalities unlikely

Search and rescue teams working throughout the night rescued an eighth victim from an apartment building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, officials said on Monday. The city's mayor and fire chief told reporters they believe the incident will end without any fatalities.

Explainer-How could a US debt ceiling default hit regular Americans?

What could happen on Main Street if Washington's political showdown over the debt ceiling stopped the government from cutting checks that fund a quarter of the economy? Americans could quickly notice painful blows to their retirement accounts as stock markets swooned, and within days the lack of federal payments could weigh heavily on doctors' offices, retirees and workplaces throughout the country.

U.S. markets jump on high hopes of debt ceiling lift off

Wall Street was tipped for a strong open on Tuesday, while the cost of insuring against a U.S. debt default fell and the safe-haven dollar weakened in a sign of broad optimism across markets that a U.S. debt ceiling crisis might be averted.

U.S. markets reopen on Tuesday following Monday's public holiday, reacting for the first time to a weekend deal to suspend the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling until 2025 while keeping some costs flat.

US House Rules panel to meet Tuesday on debt ceiling bill

The U.S. House Rules Committee said it will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the debt ceiling bill, which needs to pass a narrowly divided Congress before June 5, when the U.S. Treasury says it would run short of money to cover all its obligations. Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a U.S. debt default. Biden said the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

Deepfaking it: America's 2024 election collides with AI boom

"I actually like Ron DeSantis a lot," Hillary Clinton reveals in a surprise online endorsement video. "He's just the kind of guy this country needs, and I really mean that." Joe Biden finally lets the mask slip, unleashing a cruel rant at a transgender person. "You will never be a real woman," the president snarls.

Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout

A biker was charged with murder after a shootout between rival motorbike gangs at a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday in which three gang members were killed and five wounded, police said. Members of the Bandidos and Waterdogs groups traded gunfire around 5:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on the packed main street of the mountain resort town 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said on Sunday.

